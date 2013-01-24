Advanced rechargeable battery provides 5x the charges

When you buy a rechargeable tool, you want to know the battery will last. The Philips MatchLine MDLS comes with an advanced battery that lasts 5x longer than traditional rechargeable batteries. With 1500 charging cycles, instead of the standard 300, you get the equivalent of approximately five working years of continuous use – dramatically reducing replacement costs. And it’s frustrating when a battery dies halfway through a job. After a complete charge in less than three hours, you get over six hours of continuous use in normal mode. Which means quality light for most of the working day.