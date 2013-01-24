Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1

Sonicare AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner

HX8331/01
Sonicare
  • Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed* Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed* Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*
    -{discount-value}

    Sonicare AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner

    HX8331/01

    Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*

    For those who don’t floss consistently, AirFloss Pro/Ultra**** is the easiest way to effectively clean between teeth. AirFloss Pro/Ultra can be used with mouthwash or water and is clinically proven as effective as floss for gum health.**

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Sonicare AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner

    Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*

    For those who don’t floss consistently, AirFloss Pro/Ultra**** is the easiest way to effectively clean between teeth. AirFloss Pro/Ultra can be used with mouthwash or water and is clinically proven as effective as floss for gum health.**

    Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*

    For those who don’t floss consistently, AirFloss Pro/Ultra**** is the easiest way to effectively clean between teeth. AirFloss Pro/Ultra can be used with mouthwash or water and is clinically proven as effective as floss for gum health.**

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Sonicare AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner

    Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*

    For those who don’t floss consistently, AirFloss Pro/Ultra**** is the easiest way to effectively clean between teeth. AirFloss Pro/Ultra can be used with mouthwash or water and is clinically proven as effective as floss for gum health.**

    Similar products

    See all AirFloss Pro/Ultra
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*

      Designed for inconsistent flossers

      • w/ 1 nozzle

      Up to 99.9% plaque removal***

      AirFloss Pro/Ultra removes up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas.***

      Air and micro-droplet technology

      Our clinically-proven results are possible from our unique technology that combines air and mouthwash or water to powerfully yet gently clean between teeth and along the gumline.

      An easy way to start a healthy habit

      Interproximal cleaning is very important to overall oral health. AirFloss Pro/Ultra is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit.

      Clinically proven as effective as floss for gum health**

      Philips Sonicare AirFloss Pro/Ultra is clinically proven to improve gum health as much as floss.** Helps improve gum health in as little as two weeks.

      Takes just 60 seconds: Point, Press, Clean!

      With the AirFloss Pro/Ultra, cleaning your entire mouth takes less than 60 seconds a day. Simply select your burst frequency (single, double or triple), and hold down the activation button for continuous automatic bursts or press and release for manual burst mode.

      Total daily confidence of a fresh and clean mouth

      Fill the reservoir on the handle with either mouthwash or water, then point and press. Use with mouthwash for the ultimate fresh experience and anti-microbial benefits.

      Helps prevent cavities between teeth

      By gently bursting away plaque that brushing missed, Philips Sonicare AirFloss Pro/Ultra helps prevent cavities from forming in the spaces between your teeth.

      High performance nozzle

      The new AirFloss Pro/Ultra high performance nozzle amplifies the power of our air and micro-droplet technology to be more effective and efficient than ever.

      Triple burst customizable settings

      AirFloss Pro/Ultra's powerful spray can be customized to your liking, with single, double or triple bursts for each press of the activation button.

      Technical Specifications

      • OHC-CHA_0000020

        Color
        White with grey accents

      • Items included

        AirFloss Pro/Ultra handle
        1
        Charger
        1
        AirFloss Pro/Ultra nozzle
        1

      • Ease of use

        Battery Life
        1-3 weeks*****
        Battery indicator
        Handle LEDs show charge level
        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design
        Nozzle attachment
        Easily snaps on and off

      • Power

        Voltage
        100-240 V

      • Cleaning performance

        For best results
        Change nozzle every 6 months
        Clinically proven results
        • As effective as floss
        • for gum health improvement
        • for reducing gum bleeding
        • for plaque reduction
        Customizable settings
        • Auto-burst or manual burst
        • Single/double/triple burst***
        Health benefits
        • Cleans entire mouth in 60 sec
        • Improve gum health in 2 weeks*
        Performance
        Removes up to 99.9% plaque**

      • Technical specifications

        Battery type
        Lithium ION
        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Charge time
        24 hours to full charge

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Regulatory information
            Manufacturer address
            Product risks
            • * when used in conjunction with a manual toothbrush and anti-microbial mouth wash in patients with mild to moderate gingivitis; AirFloss is designed to help inconsistent flossers develop a healthy daily interdental cleaning routine. Please see Q&A under Support tab for further details.
            • * * From the treated areas; In a lab study, actual in-mouth results may vary
            • * * *AirFloss Ultra and Pro are the same product but may be named differently depending on the country and channel.
            • * * * * depending on burst setting used

            Discover

            MyPhilips

            Register for exclusive benefits

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.