    "I use my food processor every day. This one chops like a ninja and speeds up every aspect of my cooking, whether I'm slicing, shredding or mixing. It can even be used to knock up a quick ice cream. It's a great kitchen shortcut" Jamie O.

      Speed up your cooking

      Serrated knife for your food processor

      • 1000 W
      • 3.4 L bowl
      • 8 accessories
      Reversible shredding disc (fine or coarse)

      Reversible shredding disc (fine or coarse)

      Cooking delicious meals for friends and family doesn't have to be time consuming. This reversible shredding disc ensures that onions, carrots, zucchinis and potatoes are grated in seconds. Useful for curries, salads, stews and gratins - and maybe a great way to bring more vitamins and fibres into your diet!

      Metal double balloon beater for egg whites and cream

      Metal double balloon beater for egg whites and cream

      The double metal balloon beater creates fluffy egg whites and perfectly whipped cream. For best results, use speed 1, which ensures the most fluffy results. Creating delicious desserts has never been easier!

      Innovative serrated knife for quick frozen desserts

      Innovative serrated knife for quick frozen desserts

      Busy parents can now treat their children (or themselves) to healthy frozen desserts. This innovative serrated knife makes instant "ice creams" from frozen berries, yoghurt and honey in a matter of seconds. Thanks to the serrated edges, crushing ice cubes is quick and simple too.

      Adjustable slicing disc for thin to thick slices (1 - 7 mm)

      Adjustable slicing disc for thin to thick slices (1 - 7 mm)

      "We all lead increasingly busy lives, so saving time in the kitchen while still putting tasty and nutritious food on the table is incredibly important. I want busy parents to feel as comfortable as possible using the new Food Processor, which will give back some extra special time to spend with family or friends by reducing meal preparation time." This slicing disc is easily adjusted to enable a variety of different thicknesses of apples, potatoes or other ingredients.

      Exclusive Jamie Oliver recipes for inspiration

      Exclusive Jamie Oliver recipes for inspiration

      Each product in the range of Jamie's Tools by Philips Jamie Oliver comes with exclusive recipes from Jamie to help prepare a range of easy, fresh dishes that all the family will love.

      Visit www.philips.com/jamieoliver for more tips

      Visit www.philips.com/jamieoliver for more tips

      "For me, it's about encouraging more people to enjoy cooking and to feel as comfortable and confident as possible using this kit. And, ultimately, I set out to design a range that I would be genuinely happy to have and use in my own kitchen. Every piece of kit from the Jamie's Tools range by Philips Jamie Oliver has a splash of lovely cornflower blue, the color I chose to match the clean retro shapes we've used. This stuff is meant to be shown off, not hidden away in cupboards."

      Dishwasher safe accessories

      Dishwasher safe accessories

      All Philips Food Processor accessories included in your box are dishwasher safe.

      PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

      PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

      PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Adjustable slicing disc
        1-7 mm
        Balloon beater
        For whipping, whisking , mixing and emulsifying
        Citrus press
        For pressing of citrus fruits
        Kneading tool
        For (heavy) kneading, mixing dough, batter
        Number of inserts/discs
        2
        Stainless steel chopping knife
        • Beating
        • chopping
        • creaming
        • crumbling
        • cutting
        • folding in
        • mashing
        • mincing
        Stainless steel S-blade
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Bowl including lid and blender
        SAN
        Color(s)
        Star white & horizon blue
        Disks, chopping blade
        Stainless steel
        Function buttons
        Pulse
        Housing
        ABS
        Kneading tool, citrus press
        PP
        Knife holder, balloon beater
        POM
        Pusher, inner pusher
        ABS, SAN
        Speed knob
        ABS

      • General specifications

        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Speeds
        2 + pulse
        RPM-Blender&Grinder Mill(max)
        Up to 20000 rpm
        RPM-Bowl(max)
        Up to 1700 rpm
        RPM-Bowl(min)
        Up to 575 rpm
        Main unit with bowl
        289x254x436 mm

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.2  m
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Safety
        Lid & bowl detection, mechanical 1.5 sec brake
        Voltage
        220-240  V

      • Dimensions and weight

        Packaging dimensions (L×W×H)
        34.5x53x27  cm
        Product dimensions (L×W×H)
        324.3x273.6x412.1  mm

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

