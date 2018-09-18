2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR7782/00
Speed up your cooking
“I use my food processor every day. This one chops like a ninja and speeds up every aspect of my cooking, whether I’m slicing, shredding or mixing. It can even be used to knock up a quick ice cream. It’s a great kitchen shortcut” Jamie O.
1000 W
3.4 L bowl
8 accessories
Cooking delicious meals for friends and family doesn't have to be time consuming. This reversible shredding disc ensures that onions, carrots, zucchinis and potatoes are grated in seconds. Useful for curries, salads, stews and gratins - and maybe a great way to bring more vitamins and fibres into your diet!
The double metal balloon beater creates fluffy egg whites and perfectly whipped cream. For best results, use speed 1, which ensures the most fluffy results. Creating delicious desserts has never been easier!
Busy parents can now treat their children (or themselves) to healthy frozen desserts. This innovative serrated knife makes instant "ice creams" from frozen berries, yoghurt and honey in a matter of seconds. Thanks to the serrated edges, crushing ice cubes is quick and simple too.
1.0
of 5
4
Reviews
Homechef
18/09/2018
United Kingdom
Not a good buy
Bought this because of the generous size and assumed Phillips/Jamie means it would be good. Wrong. The rubber suckers holding it down are a pain- cannot getbit out of the cupboard without a wrestle. Power chord storage is crude and fiddly. Worst though is that the bowl is so fragile and the handle came off after just a few uses. I bought another but the safety interlocks no longer fitted. It is simply poorly designed with inferior materials. Shame, it actually worked very well for a short while. Consigned to the recycle bank and looking for another.
This review was made for HR7782/01 Jamie Oliver Food processor
This review was made for HR7782/01 Jamie Oliver Food processor
Ycornwall
20/09/2017
United Kingdom
Flimsy
Had to replace whisks after one use making pancakes. They bent out of shape. Now handle has totally split from basin. It has been taped on for over a year. Useless. Was never strong.
This review was made for HR7782/01 Jamie Oliver Food processor
This review was made for HR7782/01 Jamie Oliver Food processor
jules2084
06/11/2016
United Kingdom
Wedding present
I love Jamie Oliver and I respect Phillips as a company so therefore I put this on our wedding list. It was not a cheap item but i thought it would be of high quality. I was wrong. The plastic basin is designed using cheap plastic and the handle has now completely broken off. The handle is the safety mechanism for the processor to start so now the food processor doesn't work at all. I must state I only use it once or twice a month and I hand wash it so I am extremely disappointed that it has now broken.
This review was made for HR7782/01 Jamie Oliver Food processor
This review was made for HR7782/01 Jamie Oliver Food processor