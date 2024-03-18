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Food Preparation
All series
Jamie Oliver Food processor
Discontinued
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HR7782/00
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EU Declaration of conformity Philips Jamie Oliver Food processor HR7782/00 - English (US)
User Manual Philips Jamie Oliver Food processor - English (US)
All (2)
Can I disassemble the balloon beater to clean it properly?
I have a plastic part included that looks like the metal knife - what is it intended for?
Why does the lid not lock into position?
The motor does not run steadily. What is going on?
My Philips Blender gets blocked during processing
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