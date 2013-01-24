Home
Hand blender

HR1367/00
    The Philips hand blender combines 600 Watt power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!

      Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day

      More variety with the food processor accessorie

      • 600 W
      • Plastic bar
      • food pro & accessories
      For the toughest ingredients

      For the toughest ingredients

      The Philips hand blender has an extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients.

      Whisk accessory for whipping cream, mayonnaise and more

      Whisk accessory for whipping cream, mayonnaise and more

      Single whisk accessory for Philips hand blender for whipping cream, mayonnaise, pan cake batter and more. Makes your hand blender mutlifuctional and versatile.

      Powerful 600 Watt motor

      Powerful 600 Watt motor

      To blend food in seconds.

      Double action blade that cuts horizontally and vertically

      Double action blade that cuts horizontally and vertically

      Large 1.5L food processor accessory

      Large 1.5L food processor accessory

      Dishwasher safe accessories

      Dishwasher safe accessories

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Food Processor Accessory
        1.5 L
        Whisk
        Yes
        Beaker with lid
        1  L

      • General specifications

        Speeds
        2 (incl. turbo)
        Turbo function
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        White and lavender
        Material housing
        PP and rubber
        Material jars
        SAN
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material bar
        Plastic

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220V-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        600  W

