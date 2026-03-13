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Food Preparation
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Hand blender
Discontinued
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HR1367/00
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User Manual Philips Hand blender HR1367/00
The Philips hand blender combines 600 Watt power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!
All (11)
Functionality (1)
For what applications can I use the foodprocessor accessory?
Can I knead dough in the food processor accessory?
For what can I use my Philips hand blender whisk?
Can hard ingredients damage my Philips hand blender?
Can I replace the blade unit of my Philips hand blender?
My Philips hand blender does not blend as it should
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