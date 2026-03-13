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2 year warranty

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Hand blender

Discontinued

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Hand blender

HR1367/00

Hand blender

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Hand blender HR1367/00

  • PDF file, 1.3 MB
  • 13 March 2026

The Philips hand blender combines 600 Watt power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!

  • PDF file
  • 29 March 2026

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