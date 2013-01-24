Home
shaving heads

HQ5/40
    -{discount-value}

    HQ5/40
    Every year, your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest ... 49 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your shaver's peak performance - Replace the shaving heads once every 2 years. See all benefits

      Keep a close shave

      Change heads every 2 years for best results

      • Lift & Cut
      • 3 heads
      Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

      Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

      Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

      15 razor-sharp blades for a fast and close shave

      15 razor-sharp blades for a fast and close shave

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving heads

        Shaving heads per packaging
        3
        Fits product types
        • HQ5401
        • HQ5421
        • HQ5425
        • HQ5461
        • HQ5465
        • HQ5699
        • HQ5800
        • HQ5806
        • HQ5815
        • HQ5818
        • HQ5819
        • HQ5826
        • HQ5830
        • HQ5846
        • HQ5850
        • HQ5853
        • HQ5854
        • HQ5858
        • HQ5860
        • HQ5866
        • HQ5870
        • HQ5890
        • 5810XL
        • 5817XL
        • 5818XL
        • 5822XL
        • 5842XL
        • 5862XL
        • 5887XL
        • HQ5604
        • HQ5801
        • HQ5811
        • HQ5816
        • HQ5821
        • HQ5825
        • HQ5841
        • HQ5845
        • HQ5847
        • HQ5848
        • HQ5849
        • HQ5851
        • HQ5855
        • HQ5856
        • HQ5861
        • HQ5865
        • HQ5885
        • HQ5886
        • 5625X
        • 5812XL
        • HQ5601
        • 5601X
        • 5602X
        • 5603X
        • 5604X
        • 5615X
        • 5616X
        • 5660X
        • 5705XL
        • 5710XL
        • 5715XL
        • 5800XL
        • 5801XL
        • 5806XL
        • 5811XL
        • 5813XL
        • 5815XL
        • 5816XL
        • 5819XL
        • 5820XL
        • 5821XL
        • 5823XL
        • 5824XL
        • 5826XL
        • 5841XL
        • 5846XL
        • 5847XL
        • 5861XL
        • HQ5603
        • HQ5605
        • HQ5810
        • HQ5822
        • HQ5842
        • HQ5862

