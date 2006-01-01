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  • Keep a clean shave Keep a clean shave Keep a clean shave

    jet Clean cleaning solution

    HQ200/03

    Keep a clean shave

    A clean shaver ensures maximum shaving performance. Use your Philips Jet Clean solution HQ200/03 with your Jet Cleaning system for a thorough cleaning of your Philips shaving heads.

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    jet Clean cleaning solution

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    Keep a clean shave

    For maximum performance

    • Cleans and lubricates
    • Cool Breeze scent
    Ensures maximum shaving performance

    Ensures maximum shaving performance

    Jet Clean solution for optimal maintenance; after cleaning the shaving head smells, looks and performs as new.

    For a thorough clean

    After cleaning, the shaving heads of your Philips electric shaver smell, look and perform as new.

    Technical Specifications

    • Maintenance

      Durability
      use with your Jet Clean device

    • Accessories

      Jet Clean solution
      Yes
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