Shaving conditioner

HQ171/03
  • Menthol and vitamin enriched gel Menthol and vitamin enriched gel Menthol and vitamin enriched gel
    Menthol and vitamin enriched gel

    NIVEA FOR MEN moisturising shaving gel for Philips Cool Skin shavers. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

      Menthol and vitamin enriched gel

      For normal skin

      • with menthol

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Shaving gel for Cool Skin
        for all Nivea for Men Shaver 6700 and 7700 series

