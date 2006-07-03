shaving heads
Keep a close shave
Every year, your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest ... 49 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your razor's peak performance - Replace the heads once every 12 months.
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Keep a close shave Change heads every 12 months for best results Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system
Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.
Wet use
Use the shaver in the shower to save time and gives you the fresh sensation of wet shaving.
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Shaving heads
Fits product types
6756X
HQ671
HQ6715
HQ6763
6706X
6757X
HQ6761
6701X
6705X
HQ6730
HQ6756
6735X
HQ6764
HQ6725
HQ6735
HQ6737
6709X
HQ6710
6711X
HQ6757
6755X
HQ6740
6715X
HQ6705
HQ6762
HQ6720
6737X
HQ673
HQ6755
HQ6760 Shaving heads per packaging
1
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