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  • Designed for fast professional drying and styling Designed for fast professional drying and styling Designed for fast professional drying and styling

    Prestige Pro Hair Dryer

    HPS910/00

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Designed for fast professional drying and styling

    Philips Hair Dryer Prestige Pro features 2100W and a professional AC motor that reaches up to 160 km/h*, which is 40% faster**. Enhance your professional styling with two slim nozzles.

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    Prestige Pro Hair Dryer

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    Designed for fast professional drying and styling

    • 2100W drying power
    • Powerful AC motor
    • High air speed up to 160 km/h*
    • Ionic care for shiny hair
    Fast drying, powerful AC motor

    Fast drying, powerful AC motor

    The Pro Hair Dryer has a high performance AC motor with up to 160 km/h* air speed, which is 40% faster**. It is developed for professional, effective results.

    2100W of fast, high performance drying power

    2100W of fast, high performance drying power

    This 2100W professional hair dryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

    Ionic care for smooth, frizz-free, shiny hair

    Ionic care for smooth, frizz-free, shiny hair

    Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is smooth, shiny and frizz-free.

    ThermoProtect temperature setting

    ThermoProtect temperature setting

    The ThermoProtect temperature setting provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.

    2 thin styling nozzles for perfect styling: 7mm & 9mm

    2 thin styling nozzles for perfect styling: 7mm & 9mm

    Perfect styling results with 2 slim nozzles for every need. The 7mm - for precise styling and 9 mm nozzle for brushing and polishing of your hair.

    Six speed and heat settings for optimal control

    Six speed and heat settings for optimal control

    The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure optimal control for precise and tailored styling.

    Cool Shot sets your style

    Cool Shot sets your style

    A must-have professional function, the Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

    2.5m long cord

    2.5m long cord

    The professional 2.5m long cord reinforces the ease of use anywhere you want.

    2-year warranty & 2 extra years upon online registration

    2-year warranty & 2 extra years upon online registration

    Extend your 2-year warranty with 2 extra years with online registration of your product within 3 months of purchase.

    Technical Specifications

    • Weight & dimensions

      Product weight (excl. pack)
      0.828kg

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      2.5  m
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Wattage
      2100  W
      Motor
      AC
      Dual Voltage
      No
      Color / Finishing
      Black & Red
      Drying speed
      up to 160 km/h*

    • Features

      Foldable handle
      No
      Cool shot
      Yes
      Storage hook
      Yes
      Heat/Speed settings
      6
      Removable air inlet filter
      Yes

    • Service

      2-year worldwide warranty
      Plus 2 years upon registration

    • Caring technologies

      Ionic Care
      Yes
      ThermoProtect setting
      Yes

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    • Tested with 9 mm nozzle at Speed 2 and Heat 2 settings
    • * vs. predecessor HP4997

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