    Dryer & Straightener

    HP8644/40

    Travel set for perfect holiday hair!

    The mini dryer with 1400W of power and universal voltage and the mini straightener with 30% smaller size than a standard one, fit perfectly in your bag and help you get the look you want - anytime, anywhere.

    Travel set for perfect holiday hair!

    with a mini dryer and a mini straightener

    • Limited edition
    • Travel set
    Straightener: Ceramic plates for smooth gliding & shiny hair

    Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature, and is therefore one of the best materials for straightening plates. The ceramic plates are carefully processed to enhance the gliding and caring properties, giving you perfect shiny hair.

    Straightener: Handle lock system for easy storage

    Handle lock system for easy storage.

    Straightener: Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

    The straightener has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds

    Dryer: compact design for easy handling

    Compact and ergonomic, this hairdryer benefits from a clever modern design. This results in a dryer that is light and easy to handle yet small enough to store virtually anywhere.

    Worldwide voltage for getting the perfect travel companion

    Dryer: 2 flexible speed settings for careful drying

    This compact hair dryer offers you 2 pre-selected heat & speed combinations for an easy, quick and caring blow dry.

    Dryer: gentle drying power of 1400W for beautiful results

    This 1400W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.

    Straightener:200°C professional high heat for perfect result

    This high temperature enables you to change the shape of your hair and gives you that perfect look you want.

    Travel pouch included

    This set comes with a travel pouch for use when travelling. The stylish pouch is designed to contain the hairdryer and the straightener and help protect them from damage.

    Straightener: 1.8m power cord length

    Dryer: 1.8m power cord length

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Color/finishing
      black and warm pink
      Cord length
      1.8  m
      Wattage
      Dryer 1400  W
      Maximum temperature
      Straightener 200  °C

    • Features

      Ceramic coating
      Yes
      Dual voltage
      Yes
      Hanging loop
      Yes

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

