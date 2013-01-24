Search terms
Natural looking curls with hair protection
Looking for curls that are easy to manage and feel natural, without the damage and dryness? CurlControl curl iron with a 25mm barrel for natural looking curls features a protective ceramic care coating and variable temperature to suit your hair type See all benefits
With the barrel diameter of 25 mm you can achieve a trendy curly look by creating natural looking, loose curls like no effort went into it.
Protective ceramic coating ensures even heat distribution and less hair damage for shiny and soft hair.
Top temperature of 200°C guarantees perfect results even for thick hair, while minimizing hair damage.
Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.
The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.
Worldwide voltage for getting the perfect travel companion
Rheostat wheel with 8 heat settings (from 130 to 200°C) allows you to choose the temperature that suits your hair type
The LED light stops blinking when the curler has heated up and is ready to use.
The safety stand enables you to put the curler down safely during use.
