Search terms
Beautiful smooth and shiny hair with care
The new Philips Care Nano-Diamond straightener allows you to get the straight hair style while being gentler on your hair. 3x more caring straightening thanks to ionic conditioning, nano-diamond ceramic plates and digital temperature
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Beautiful smooth and shiny hair with care
The new Philips Care Nano-Diamond straightener allows you to get the straight hair style while being gentler on your hair. 3x more caring straightening thanks to ionic conditioning, nano-diamond ceramic plates and digital temperature
Give your hair an instant care with ionic conditoning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.
The advanced Ceramic Nano-Diamond straightening plates offer optimal heat transfer and a super smooth, scratch resistant surface for extra smooth gliding and hair protection.
Digital settings with adjustable heat to get smooth results with all hairtypes
The straightener has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 30 seconds
The straightener has a closing lock mechanism. Located at the base of the straightener, this locks plates, making storage quick and easy and helping to protect the straightener from accidental damage.
Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.
This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look you want.
Prevent unintentional heat exposure with Thermoguard, by increasing temperature with steps of 5°C only, above 200°C.
You are always in control. No more accidental switching on/off of the styler or temperature change with the Key-lock function.
Advanced Philips EHD+ technology means that your styler will always distribute the heat very evenly - even at high temperatures, and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives added protection and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.
Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.
Technical specifications
Features
Hair type
Service