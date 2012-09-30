Search terms

Straightener

HP8343/00
  • 2x more caring for your hair 2x more caring for your hair 2x more caring for your hair
    Straightener

    HP8343/00
      2x more caring for your hair

      Hair straightener with Ionic conditioning

      More care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Give your hair an instant care with ionic conditoning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.

      Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

      Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature and it is one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlesly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.

      Digital settings with adjustable heat to get smooth results

      Digital settings with adjustable heat to get smooth results with all hairtypes

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 30 seconds

      The straightener has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 30 seconds

      Closing lock to close the handle for easy and safe storage

      The straightener has a closing lock mechanism. Located at the base of the straightener, this locks plates, making storage quick and easy and helping to protect the straightener from accidental damage.

      Universal voltage

      Worldwide voltage for getting the perfect travel companion

      Automatic shut-off after 60 min

      Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

      1.8 m power cord

      220°C professional high heat for perfect results

      This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look you want.

      ThermoGuard prevents unintentional heat exposure above 200°C

      Prevent unintentional heat exposure with Thermoguard, by increasing temperature with steps of 5°C only, above 200°C.

      No more accidental change of settings with key-lock function

      You are always in control. No more accidental switching on/off of the styler or temperature change with the Key-lock function.

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Heating time
        30s
        Cord length
        1,8  m
        Maximum temperature
        220  °C

      • Features

        Ready for use indicator
        Yes
        Swivel cord
        Yes
        Ceramic coating
        Yes
        Hanging loop
        Yes
        Ion conditioning
        Yes

      • Hair type

        End result
        Straight
        Hair length
        • Long
        • Short
        Hair thickness
        • Medium
        • Thick
        • Thin

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

