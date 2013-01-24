Home
Straightener

HP8309/00
    Straight hair made easy

    Straighten and style your hair with this easy to use straightener

    Straight hair made easy

    Straighten and style your hair with this easy to use straightener See all benefits

      Straight hair made easy

      SalonStraight Essential

      • SalonStraight
      • Essential
      Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

      Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

      Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature and it is one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlesly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.

      210°C professional high heat for perfect salon results

      210°C professional high heat for perfect salon results

      This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look like you've just come from the salon.

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

      The straightener has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds

      Universal voltage

      Universal voltage

      Worldwide voltage for getting the perfect travel companion

      1.8 m power cord

      1.8 m power cord

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Heater type
        PTC
        Maximum temperature
        210  °C
        Heating time
        60s
        Voltage
        110-240  V

      • Features

        Ceramic coating
        Yes
        Swivel cord
        Yes

      • Hair type

        End result
        Straight
        Hair length
        • Long
        • Medium
        • Short
        Hair thickness
        • Medium
        • Thick
        • Thin

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

