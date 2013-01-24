Search terms
Shine!
This Shine set with a hair dryer and professional temperature straightener is a specially designed gift packaging with similar product finishing on both products See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Shine!
This Shine set with a hair dryer and professional temperature straightener is a specially designed gift packaging with similar product finishing on both products See all benefits
Shine!
This Shine set with a hair dryer and professional temperature straightener is a specially designed gift packaging with similar product finishing on both products See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Shine!
This Shine set with a hair dryer and professional temperature straightener is a specially designed gift packaging with similar product finishing on both products See all benefits
Give your hair an instant care with ionic conditoning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.
Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature, and is therefore one of the best materials for straightening plates. The ceramic plates are carefully processed to enhance the gliding and caring properties, giving you perfect shiny hair.
This high temperature enables you to change the shape of your hair and gives you that perfect look you want.
Give your hair an instant care with ionic conditoning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.
These extra wide straightening plates have been designed espacially for thick or long hair. The increased plate width can straighten more hair in one go and will help achieve the results you wanted in less time.
Handle lock system for easy storage.
Perfect styling results and a shiny, polished look with a slim styling nozzle for precise styling.
Technical specifications
Features
Service