Dryer & Straightener

HP8299/00
  • Shine! Shine! Shine!
    This Shine set with a hair dryer and professional temperature straightener is a specially designed gift packaging with similar product finishing on both products

      Shine!

      SalonDry Active ION & SalonStraight Active ION XL

      • Promotional Pack
      • Limited edition
      Straightener: Ionic conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Straightener: Ionic conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Give your hair an instant care with ionic conditoning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.

      Straightener: Ceramic plates for smooth gliding & shiny hair

      Straightener: Ceramic plates for smooth gliding & shiny hair

      Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature, and is therefore one of the best materials for straightening plates. The ceramic plates are carefully processed to enhance the gliding and caring properties, giving you perfect shiny hair.

      Straightener:210°C professional high heat for perfect result

      Straightener:210°C professional high heat for perfect result

      This high temperature enables you to change the shape of your hair and gives you that perfect look you want.

      Dryer: Ionic conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Dryer: Ionic conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Give your hair an instant care with ionic conditoning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.

      Straightener: Extra wide plates for better results

      Straightener: Extra wide plates for better results

      These extra wide straightening plates have been designed espacially for thick or long hair. The increased plate width can straighten more hair in one go and will help achieve the results you wanted in less time.

      Straightener: Handle lock system for easy storage

      Straightener: Handle lock system for easy storage

      Handle lock system for easy storage.

      Dryer: Perfect styling results with a slim nozzle

      Dryer: Perfect styling results with a slim nozzle

      Perfect styling results and a shiny, polished look with a slim styling nozzle for precise styling.

      Dryer: 6 heat/speed setting for full flexibility

      Dryer: 6 heat/speed setting for full flexibility

      Dryer: Cool Shot sets your style

      Dryer: Cool Shot sets your style

      Straightener: Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 30 seconds

      Straightener: Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 30 seconds

      Straightener: 1.8m power cord length

      Straightener: 1.8m power cord length

      Dryer: 1.8m power cord length

      Dryer: 1.8m power cord length

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        Dual Voltage  V
        Wattage
        Dryer 2000  W
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Color/finishing
        black with purple dots
        Wattage(Taiwan)
        1500  W

      • Features

        Cool shot
        Yes
        Ceramic coating
        Yes
        Swivel cord
        Yes
        Ion conditioning
        Yes
        Hanging loop
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

