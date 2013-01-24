Search terms
The perfect gift for your hair
This SalonSet with a hair dryer and professional temperature straightener is a special designed gift packaging with similar product finishings on both products See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The perfect gift for your hair
This SalonSet with a hair dryer and professional temperature straightener is a special designed gift packaging with similar product finishings on both products See all benefits
The perfect gift for your hair
This SalonSet with a hair dryer and professional temperature straightener is a special designed gift packaging with similar product finishings on both products See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The perfect gift for your hair
This SalonSet with a hair dryer and professional temperature straightener is a special designed gift packaging with similar product finishings on both products See all benefits
This high temperature enables you to change the shape of your hair and gives you that perfect look you want.
Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature, and is therefore one of the best materials for straightening plates. The ceramic plates are carefully processed to enhance the gliding and caring properties, giving you perfect shiny hair.
With the automatic shut-off feature, the straightener will automatically switch off after one hour.
Handle lock system for easy storage.
Perfect styling results and a shiny, polished look with a slim styling nozzle for precise styling.
Diffuser enhances volume for beautiful, bouncy hair.
Technical specifications
Features
Service