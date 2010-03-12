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    Hairdryer

    HP8250/00

    The expert's secret weapon

    The new and improved SalonDry Pro 2300. This philips hair dryer is now 20% lighter, and has 30% more airflow

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    Hairdryer

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    The expert's secret weapon

    SalonDry Pro 2300 Hair Dryer

    • 2300W
    • Ionic Care
    • with Volume Diffuser
    • Ceramic Coating
    Professional 2300W for great styling results

    Professional 2300W for great styling results

    Professional 2300W for great styling results

    Ceramic element to smooth your hair

    Ceramic element to smooth your hair

    The ceramic element is included to prevent overdrying. It issues infrared heat, which has a gentle warmth which helps dries your hair from within and protects it from overdrying, without compromising on speed and effectiveness.

    Volume diffuser enhances volume, for curls and bouncy styles

    Volume diffuser enhances volume, for curls and bouncy styles

    The volume diffuser dries hair healthily, reduces frizz and increases volume by spreading the airflow across the hair. It adds lift and maximises volume, especially when used on the crown and root area, making it perfect for creating curls and bouncy styles

    2.5m cord

    2.5m cord

    The longer length results in improved flexibility and ease of handling, so you can use it anywhere you want.

    Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

    Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

    The concentrator works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a style.

    Easy storage hook

    Easy storage hook

    6 flexible speed and temperature settings

    6 flexible speed and temperature settings

    Coolshot for seal in shine and fix your style

    Coolshot for seal in shine and fix your style

    Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz free hair

    Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz free hair

    Removable air inlet grill for easy cleaning

    The air inlet grill of this hairdryer can be removed for cleaning. Remove and clean regularly to prevent build-up.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      2.5  m
      Wattage
      2300  W

    • Features

      Ceramic coating
      Yes
      Cool shot
      Yes
      Dual voltage
      No
      Hanging loop
      Yes
      Ion conditioning
      Yes

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes

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