Maximizes volume & boosts curls while gently massaging scalp

The asymmetric massaging diffuser has a unique asymmetric design that is contoured to the head, making it easier and more intuitive to use. The diffuser spreads the flow of air across the hair, drying hair more healthy, boosting volume and reducing frizz while the addition of massage helps stimulate the scalp and improve hair vitality. For best results, hold close to the crown and root area and let the diffuser’s massaging textured pins encourage volume, add bounce and shape curls.