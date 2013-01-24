Home
ThermoProtect

Hairdryer

HP8204/10
  • Powerful drying and protected hair Powerful drying and protected hair Powerful drying and protected hair
    Powerful drying and protected hair

    Protect your hair while enjoying fast drying results. Choose from multiple speed and temperature settings to get the blow dry you want or select ThermoProtect for fast drying at a constant caring temperature. See all benefits

      Powerful drying and protected hair

      • ThermoProtect
      • 2100W
      The ThermoProtect temperature setting provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.

      This Philips Thermoprotect hairdryer creates 2100W for a fast airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

      The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.

      Perfect styling results and a shiny, polished look with a ultra narrow concentrator for precise styling.

      A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

      Convenient to use thanks to the 1.8m power cord length.

      A rubberized hook can be found on the base of the handle. Use to store easily at home or if staying at a hotel.

      Technical Specifications

      • Features

        Ceramic coating
        No
        Cool shot
        Yes
        Diffuser
        No
        Dual voltage
        No
        Foldable handle
        No
        Hanging loop
        Yes
        Ion conditioning
        No
        Nozzle / Concentrator
        Yes
        Number of attachments
        1
        Travel Pouch included
        No

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Color/finishing
        Matt Black
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz
        Motor
        DC Motor
        Power
        2100  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Wattage
        2100  W

