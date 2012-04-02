2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP8116/00
Better care for your hair
Control your hair drying experience with the new Care &Control 1400W
1400W
Care&Control
Foldable
This 1400W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.
The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.
This hairdryer benefits from a foldable handle. The result is a small, compact hair dryer that will easily pack into the smallest spaces and you can take virtually anywhere.
Awards
Reviews