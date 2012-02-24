Search terms

    Satinelle Epilator

    HP6403/00

    Enjoy long lasting smooth legs with this Philips epilator. Removes hair from the root, for the ultimate hair removal experience and hair free legs up to four weeks

    Satinelle Epilator

    Fast and efficient epilator

    • Satinelle
    • with shaving head
    Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs by the root

    This epilator is equipped with an efficient epilation system leaves your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks

    Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

    The rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal. It looks great too!

    Opti-start + massage cap for efficient and gentle epilation

    For a maximum skin contact at all times while relaxing your skin before epilating, this combi-attachment positions the epilator at the optimum angle for a constant effective hair removal

    Two speed settings for gentle epilation and max. performance

    Extra speed setting for thin hairs and difficult to reach areas

    Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

    This epilator has a washable epilation head. This enables you to clean epilation head under running water for better hygiene

    Extra shaving head

    Technical Specifications

    • Comfortable epilation

      Two speed settings
      Yes

    • Convenience and hygiene

      Washable epilation head
      Yes
      Cleaning brush
      Yes

    • Accessories

      Detachable shaving head
      yes
      Opti start cap
      Yes

