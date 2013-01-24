Home
Hairdryer

HP4883/00
    Take control of your blow dry with the JetSet Control ION. 2000W of professional drying power, Ionic conditioning and multiple settings means great results – from dry to set to style.

      Dry, style and set your hair your way

      JetSet Control ION

      • 2000W
      • IonBoost
      Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

      Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

      The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.

      Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

      Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

      The concentrator of the hair dryer works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a hair style.

      Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz free hair

      Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz free hair

      Give your hair an instant boost with ionic conditoning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.

      Cool Shot sets your style

      Cool Shot sets your style

      A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

      Professional 2000W for perfect salon volume

      Professional 2000W for perfect salon volume

      1.8 m power cord

      1.8 m power cord

      TurboBoost lets you dry faster without additional heat

      The special TurboBoost feature has been designed to quickly dry yet protect the hair by providing powerful drying without the need for increased temperature.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Power
        2000  W
        Material housing styler
        ABS
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Color/finishing
        High-gloss black and silver with chrome details

      • Serviceability

        Replacement
        Yes

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of net product incl. attachements
        735  g
        F-box dimensions
        229x114x267  mm
        F-box weight (including product)
        887  g
        A-box dimensions
        470x359x283  mm
        A-box weight
        5920  g
        Number of F-boxes in A-box
        6

      • Pallet

        Pallet quantity
        144  pcs
        Number of A-boxes per layer
        4
        Number of layers
        6

      • Logistic data

        12NC code
        884488300000
        EAN F-box
        see pacdoc for country
        EAN A-box
        see pacdoc for country
        Country of origin
        PRC

