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2 year warranty

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  • Standard Product Photo Philips CafÃ© Gourmet Coffee maker HD5407/60
  • Main in-use photograph Philips CafÃ© Gourmet Coffee maker
  • Front Product Photo Philips Café Gourmet Coffee maker HD5407/60
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Café Gourmet Coffee maker
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips CafÃ© Gourmet Coffee maker
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips CafÃ© Gourmet Coffee maker
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Café Gourmet Coffee maker
  • Packaging photograph Philips CafÃ© Gourmet Coffee maker HD5407/60
  • Standard Product Photo Philips CafÃ© Gourmet Coffee maker HD5407/60
  • Main in-use photograph Philips CafÃ© Gourmet Coffee maker
  • Front Product Photo Philips Café Gourmet Coffee maker HD5407/60
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Café Gourmet Coffee maker
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips CafÃ© Gourmet Coffee maker
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips CafÃ© Gourmet Coffee maker
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Café Gourmet Coffee maker
  • Packaging photograph Philips CafÃ© Gourmet Coffee maker HD5407/60

Discontinued

Café GourmetCoffee maker

HD5407/60

The taste of handmade filter coffee, since 1988

The Philips Café Gourmet coffee machine ensures optimal coffee extraction, for a rich aroma and full flavor, thanks to the high brewing temperature of the unique Boil & Brew system, reaching 93°C or higher.

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with the Philips Café Gourmet coffee maker

The taste of handmade filter coffee, since 1988

  • With glass jug

  • Boil and brew system

  • Black

Aroma twister circulates the coffee for an optimal taste

Aroma twister circulates the coffee for an optimal taste

This smart nozzle inside the jug circulates the inflowing coffee evenly through the jug for an optimal and consistent aroma, from the first to the last cup.

Boil & Brew system for ultimate aroma and taste

Boil & Brew system for ultimate aroma and taste

The Philips coffeemaker has a unique Boil & Brew system. Water is boiled first and then flows through ground coffee. Thanks to high brewing temperature reaching 93°C or higher, this ensures the richest flavor and superior aroma for your filter coffee.

Maintain the hot coffee temperature after brewing

Maintain the hot coffee temperature after brewing

After brewing your coffee, the heating plate maintains the coffee temperature, for hot and tasty coffee.

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