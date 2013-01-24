Search terms
The taste of handmade filter coffee, since 1988
The Philips Café Gourmet coffee machine ensures optimal coffee extraction, for a rich aroma and full flavor, thanks to the high brewing temperature of the unique Boil & Brew system, reaching 93°C or higher. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The taste of handmade filter coffee, since 1988
The Philips Café Gourmet coffee machine ensures optimal coffee extraction, for a rich aroma and full flavor, thanks to the high brewing temperature of the unique Boil & Brew system, reaching 93°C or higher. See all benefits
This smart nozzle inside the jug circulates the inflowing coffee evenly through the jug for an optimal and consistent aroma, from the first to the last cup.
The Philips coffeemaker has a unique Boil & Brew system. Water is boiled first and then flows through ground coffee. Thanks to high brewing temperature reaching 93°C or higher, this ensures the richest flavor and superior aroma for your filter coffee.
After brewing your coffee, the heating plate maintains the coffee temperature, for hot and tasty coffee.
The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.
Spare cable can be stored in the cable compartment under the coffee maker. It enables placing the coffee maker nicely in your kitchen.
The filter holder is opened by swinging it to the side, which makes the filling of coffee easy. The filter holder is also detachable, for easy cleaning.
30 Minutes after brewing your coffee, the coffeemaker switches off automatically for energy saving and safety. This is according to EU regulation, which is applicable for all coffee makers in the EU. If you want your coffee to stay hot longer, Philips offers coffee makers with a thermal jug.
The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.
