Café Gourmet

Coffee maker

HD5407/60
  The taste of handmade filter coffee, since 1988
    The taste of handmade filter coffee, since 1988

    The Philips Café Gourmet coffee machine ensures optimal coffee extraction, for a rich aroma and full flavor, thanks to the high brewing temperature of the unique Boil & Brew system, reaching 93°C or higher.

      The taste of handmade filter coffee, since 1988

      with the Philips Café Gourmet coffee maker

      • With glass jug
      • Boil and brew system
      • Black
      Aroma twister circulates the coffee for an optimal taste

      Aroma twister circulates the coffee for an optimal taste

      This smart nozzle inside the jug circulates the inflowing coffee evenly through the jug for an optimal and consistent aroma, from the first to the last cup.

      Boil & Brew system for ultimate aroma and taste

      Boil & Brew system for ultimate aroma and taste

      The Philips coffeemaker has a unique Boil & Brew system. Water is boiled first and then flows through ground coffee. Thanks to high brewing temperature reaching 93°C or higher, this ensures the richest flavor and superior aroma for your filter coffee.

      Maintain the hot coffee temperature after brewing

      Maintain the hot coffee temperature after brewing

      After brewing your coffee, the heating plate maintains the coffee temperature, for hot and tasty coffee.

      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

      Cable storage for easy placement in your kitchen

      Cable storage for easy placement in your kitchen

      Spare cable can be stored in the cable compartment under the coffee maker. It enables placing the coffee maker nicely in your kitchen.

      Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

      Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

      The filter holder is opened by swinging it to the side, which makes the filling of coffee easy. The filter holder is also detachable, for easy cleaning.

      Auto shut-off after 30 min. for energy saving and safety

      Auto shut-off after 30 min. for energy saving and safety

      30 Minutes after brewing your coffee, the coffeemaker switches off automatically for energy saving and safety. This is according to EU regulation, which is applicable for all coffee makers in the EU. If you want your coffee to stay hot longer, Philips offers coffee makers with a thermal jug.

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        Poland

      • Sustainability

        Power consumption brewing
        1300  W

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
        195 x 225 x 510  mm
        Weight of product
        2.3  kg
        Dimensions of packaging (WxDxH
        240 x 240 x 569  mm

      • General specifications

        Coffee drinks
        Drip filter coffee
        Suitable for
        Ground coffee powder
        Special functions
        Boil & brew
        Ease of use and comfort
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Translucent water tank
        • Water level indication
        • Drip stop
        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        • Removable filter holder
        • Dishwasher-safe parts

      • Finishing

        Material water tank
        Glass
        Material of main body
        Plastic

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • Accessories

        Included
        Glass jug

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        0.8  m
        Water boilers
        0
        Capacity water tank
        Up to 10  cups
        Brewing time for a jug
        10  min
        Capacity water tank
        1  L
        Voltage
        220 - 240  V
        Frequency
        50 - 60  Hz
        Pump pressure
        n/a  bar

