2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD5407/60
The taste of handmade filter coffee, since 1988
The Philips Café Gourmet coffee machine ensures optimal coffee extraction, for a rich aroma and full flavor, thanks to the high brewing temperature of the unique Boil & Brew system, reaching 93°C or higher.
With glass jug
Boil and brew system
Black
This smart nozzle inside the jug circulates the inflowing coffee evenly through the jug for an optimal and consistent aroma, from the first to the last cup.
The Philips coffeemaker has a unique Boil & Brew system. Water is boiled first and then flows through ground coffee. Thanks to high brewing temperature reaching 93°C or higher, this ensures the richest flavor and superior aroma for your filter coffee.
After brewing your coffee, the heating plate maintains the coffee temperature, for hot and tasty coffee.
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