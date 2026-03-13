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2 year warranty

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Café Gourmet Coffee maker

Discontinued

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Café GourmetCoffee maker

HD5407/60

Café Gourmet Coffee maker

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

EU Declaration of conformity Philips CafÃ© Gourmet Coffee maker HD5407/60 - English (US)

  • PDF file, 934.8 kB
  • 13 March 2026

User Manual Philips Café Gourmet Coffee maker

  • PDF file, 2 MB
  • 13 March 2026

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