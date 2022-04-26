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  • Breakfast just got better Breakfast just got better Breakfast just got better

    Eco Conscious Edition Drip Filter Coffee Machine, 1.2L

    HD5120/00

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews
    4 Awards

    Breakfast just got better

    Enjoy your coffee's great taste and aroma every morning. Sustainably designed with 100% Bio-based plastics², to reduce its CO2 footprint by 24%¹, during production process, and energy-efficient features for a small step to a greener future.

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    Eco Conscious Edition Drip Filter Coffee Machine, 1.2L

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    Breakfast just got better

    With the Philips Eco Conscious Coffee Maker

    • 100% Bio-based plastics²
    • 1.2 L / 10 large cup capacity
    • Automatic shut off
    • Silk white matt finish
    Save energy with the fast brew time and automatic shut-off

    Save energy with the fast brew time and automatic shut-off

    Automatic shut-off feature turns the appliance off after 30 minutes to help save energy and provide extra safety. A full jug is brewed in 10 minutes to further save energy.

    Sustainable design for a greener future

    Sustainable design for a greener future

    Sustainably designed using 100% Bio-based plastics² to reduce its CO2 footprint by 24%¹, during production process. This breakthrough material is sure to have a big impact on your kitchen while supporting a more positive outcome for the environment.

    Up to 15 cups of coffee

    Up to 15 cups of coffee

    This coffee maker can brew from 2 cups or up to 10 large or 15 small cups of coffee, with a maximum capacity of 1.2 liters. Even with its large capacity, its compact design takes up minimal space on your countertop.

    Drip stop feature to prevent coffee spillage

    Drip stop feature to prevent coffee spillage

    The drip stop feature allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished, preventing coffee from spilling.

    Easy-to-read water level indicator

    Easy-to-read water level indicator

    The easy-to-read water level indicator allows you to fill the water tank to your desired level, ensuring you don't waste energy and brew only the amount of coffee you need.

    Designed with safety and sustainability in mind

    Designed with safety and sustainability in mind

    100% Bio-based plastics² are made from biological and renewable resources, like sunflower oil. Used oil left over from cooking, and other plant and waste, are collected and recycled through an eco-friendly process to make it suitable for contact with food. The automatic shut-off feature turns the appliance off after 30 minutes to help save energy and provide extra safety.

    Aroma twister to provide a great taste and rich aroma

    The smart nozzle inside the jug circulates the inflowing coffee evenly throughout the jug, for an optimal, consistent aroma, from the first to the last cup.

    Modern and minimalistic style

    Sustainability never looked more stylish, with silk white matt finish to look sensational in your kitchen.

    Pure and simple design

    Nature-inspired design with calm colors and natural materials. Includes detachable lid and glass jug - each designed for easy use and cleaning. Philips Eco Conscious Collection awarded IF design award and Red Dot in 2022.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Capacity Watertank
      1320ml
      Warranty
      2 years

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      1000W
      Voltage
      220-240V
      Frequency
      50-60Hz
      Battery Product
      No

    • Safety feature

      Automatic shut-off
      Yes

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      32.2 cm
      Product Width
      17.3 cm
      Product Height
      34.6 cm
      Product Weight
      2050g
      Package Length
      21.4 cm
      Package Width
      35.2 cm
      Package Height
      39 cm
      Package Weight
      1112g

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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    • ¹Calculation based on the production of same appliance using bioplastic vs 100% virgin plastic (or virgin polypropylene)
    • ²Main body made from 100% PP plastic from certified biobased sources, on a mass balance basis (BioPP is 82% of total plastic).

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