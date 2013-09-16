2 year warranty
Discontinued
Fast and easy boiling
Thanks to the flat heating element, the kettle boils water quickly and it is easy to clean. The washable anti-calc filter gives you clear water, thus clearer drinks.
1.5 L 2400 W
Water level indicator
Monza Red
Hinged lid
The kettle can be filled via the spout or by opening the lid.
The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.
The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.
5.0
of 5
5
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Merk
16/09/2013
United Kingdom
Excellent Product! - Does just what it says!! - Happy to Recommend!!!
Wanted a smallish kettle to fit limited space !!!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4646/75 Kettle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4646/75 Kettle
Alex101
16/09/2013
United Kingdom
Excellent Product! - Does just what it says!! - Happy to Recommend!!!
Wanted a smallish kettle to fit limited space !!!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4646/75 Kettle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4646/75 Kettle
Terry55
13/09/2013
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great for a quick cuppa
This kettle is very efficient. I like the fact that you can boil as little as one cup of water and it boils really fast.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4646/75 Kettle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4646/75 Kettle