ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

Daily Collection Kettle

Discontinued

Support

Daily CollectionKettle

HD4646/55

Daily Collection Kettle

Discontinued

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

Thanks to the flat heating element, the kettle boils water quickly and it is easy to clean. The washable anti-calc filter gives you clear water, thus clearer drinks.

  • PDF file
  • 21 October 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you