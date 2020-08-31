2 year warranty
Discontinued
Perfect toast in every bite
This Philips Avance collection toaster is designed with cool touch stainless steel for all breads from toast slices, to buns, bagels and baguettes. The three illuminated keys on the front are for reheat, defrost and one sided toasting.
Long slot metal
Cool stainless steel
XXL slot, bun warmer, 3 func.
Digital control
.
Extrawide slot to fit your bread, thick or thin.
One-side toasting setting for bagels and baguettes.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
VaniG
31/08/2020
South Africa
Avance Toaster
Amazing, simple to use yet the uses are so extensive. From toasting, to defrosting, heating pop tarts, warming your buns and baguettes. 1 product with multiple relevant and realistic uses.
Pros
Multiple uses, and so easy to use.
Cons
Wish the crumbs could be removed more easily
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HD2698/00 Toaster
Date of Use 2018-08-31
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HD2698/00 Toaster
Date of Use 2018-08-31
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers