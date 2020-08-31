ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Perfect toast in every bite
  • Perfect toast in every bite
  • Perfect toast in every bite
  • Perfect toast in every bite
  • Perfect toast in every bite
  • Perfect toast in every bite
  • Perfect toast in every bite
  • Perfect toast in every bite
  • Perfect toast in every bite
  • Perfect toast in every bite
  • Perfect toast in every bite
  • Perfect toast in every bite
  • Perfect toast in every bite
  • Perfect toast in every bite
  • Perfect toast in every bite
  • Perfect toast in every bite
  • Perfect toast in every bite
  • Perfect toast in every bite
  • Perfect toast in every bite
  • Perfect toast in every bite
  • Perfect toast in every bite
  • Perfect toast in every bite
  • Perfect toast in every bite
  • Perfect toast in every bite
  • Perfect toast in every bite
  • Perfect toast in every bite

Discontinued

Avance CollectionToaster

HD2698/00

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Perfect toast in every bite

This Philips Avance collection toaster is designed with cool touch stainless steel for all breads from toast slices, to buns, bagels and baguettes. The three illuminated keys on the front are for reheat, defrost and one sided toasting.

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1

Unique heating system guarantees even browning

Perfect toast in every bite

  • Long slot metal

  • Cool stainless steel

  • XXL slot, bun warmer, 3 func.

  • Digital control

Extra long slot for baguettes

Extra long slot for baguettes

.

Extra wide slot for thick or thin breads

Extra wide slot for thick or thin breads

Extrawide slot to fit your bread, thick or thin.

One-side toasting setting

One-side toasting setting

One-side toasting setting for bagels and baguettes.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

31/08/2020

South Africa

South Africa

Avance Toaster

Amazing, simple to use yet the uses are so extensive. From toasting, to defrosting, heating pop tarts, warming your buns and baguettes. 1 product with multiple relevant and realistic uses.

Pros

Multiple uses, and so easy to use.

Cons

Wish the crumbs could be removed more easily

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HD2698/00 Toaster

Date of Use 2018-08-31

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HD2698/00 Toaster

Date of Use 2018-08-31

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 