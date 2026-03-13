Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Cooking
All series
Avance Collection Toaster
Discontinued
Support
HD2698/00
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
Consumer Care Book Philips Avance Collection Toaster
EU Declaration of conformity Philips Avance Collection Toaster HD2698/00 - English (US)
All (2)
Can I warm buns or croissants using my Philips Toaster?
What browning settings should I use with my Philips Toaster?
Bread gets stuck in my Philips toaster
My Philips toaster will not switch on
The lever of my Philips Toaster does not stay down
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you