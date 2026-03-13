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2 year warranty

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Avance Collection Toaster

Discontinued

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Avance CollectionToaster

HD2698/00

Avance Collection Toaster

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Consumer Care Book Philips Avance Collection Toaster

  • PDF file, 167.6 kB
  • 13 March 2026

EU Declaration of conformity Philips Avance Collection Toaster HD2698/00 - English (US)

  • PDF file, 24.3 kB
  • 13 March 2026

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