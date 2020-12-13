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  • Iron faster with 2x more steam* Iron faster with 2x more steam* Iron faster with 2x more steam*

    PerfectCare Compact Essential Steam generator iron

    GC6842/30

    Iron faster with 2x more steam*

    Powerful, continuous steam works faster than a steam iron - with no temperature or steam settings required thanks to OptimalTEMP technology. Compact and lightweight for easy storage.

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    PerfectCare Compact Essential Steam generator iron

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    Iron faster with 2x more steam*

    Guaranteed no burns*

    • Max 6 bar pump pressure
    • Up to 360 g steam boost
    • 1.3 L fixed water tank
    • Carry lock
    Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

    Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

    Strong, continuous steam tackles even the thickest fabrics with ease. Watch stubborn creases melt away with an extra steam boost just where you need it. This extra steam is perfect for vertical steaming to refresh clothes and curtains, too.

    OptimalTEMP technology, no temperature settings required

    OptimalTEMP technology, no temperature settings required

    Iron everything from jeans to silk without adjusting the temperature. Thanks to OptimalTEMP, no dial or settings are needed. So there’s no more pre-sorting the laundry, or waiting for the iron to heat up and cool down. You're ready for any fabric, anytime

    Carry lock for safe and easy transport

    Carry lock for safe and easy transport

    Lock your iron securely to the base station for easy carrying around the house and to reduce the risk of accidentally touching the hot soleplate.

    Large tank for long use

    Large tank for long use

    A 1.3-liter transparent tank gives you more than 1 hour of continuous use. See clearly how much water is left and refill easily at any time under the tap through the large filling door.

    Calc-clean container included — no cartridges, no extra cost

    Calc-clean container included — no cartridges, no extra cost

    Our built in descaling system, Smart Calc Clean reminds you when you need to descale. It includes a container to make descaling easy. This means no cartridges are required and no additional costs.

    Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

    Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

    The lightweight, compact size is perfect for storage and fits conveniently on your ironing board. Exclusive ProVelocity technology makes our steam generators smaller and more compact than ever.

    No burns – guaranteed

    No burns – guaranteed

    Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric. You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed.

    SteamGlide soleplate for superior gliding

    SteamGlide soleplate for superior gliding

    Our exclusive SteamGlide soleplate moves smoothly over any fabric. A durable, 5-layer coating – including anti-corrosive base – makes it last longer. Non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to keep clean.

    Automatic shut-off when the iron is left unattended

    Automatic shut-off when the iron is left unattended

    The automatic shut off function automatically switches off your steam generator iron if it has not been used for a few minutes. This saves energy and gives you peace of mind.

    Technical Specifications

    • Storage

      Carry lock
      For transportation and safety
      Cord storage
      Cord storage compartment
      Hose storage
      Hose storage compartment

    • Easy to use

      Safe on all ironable fabrics
      Even delicates like silk
      Water tank capacity
      1300  ml
      Soleplate gliding performance
      4  stars
      Soleplate name
      SteamGlide
      Safety auto off
      Yes
      Refill any time during use
      Yes
      Tap water suitable
      Yes
      Power cord length
      1.65  m
      Hose length
      1.6  m
      Ready to use
      • Light indicator
      • Sound indicator
      Soleplate scratch resistance
      4  stars

    • Accessories included

      Calc clean container
      Yes

    • Guarantee

      2 year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Technology

      OptimalTEMP technology
      Yes
      For all ironable fabrics
      Yes
      No burns
      Yes
      No temperature settings needed
      Yes
      ProVelocity steam engine
      Yes

    • Fast crease removal

      Pressure
      Max 6 bar pump
      Power
      2400  W
      Steam boost
      Up to 360  g
      Continuous steam
      Up to 120  g/min
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Ready to use
      2  minute(s)

    • Green efficiency

      Energy saving*
      30  %
      Product packaging
      100% recycable

    • Scale management

      Descaling and cleaning
      Smart Calc Clean
      Descaling reminder
      • Light
      • Sound
      • no cartridges needed, no extra

    • Size and weight

      Weight of iron
      1.3  kg
      Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
      23.5 x 27 x 39.8  cm
      Product dimensions (WxHxL)
      20.1 x 22.2 x 38.4  cm
      Total weight with packaging
      3.7  kg
      Weight of iron + base
      2.72  kg

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    • On all ironable fabrics
    • *Compared to Philips steam iron PowerLife
    • **up to 30% energy savings based on IEC 603311, compared to FastCare Compact in MAX temperature setting

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