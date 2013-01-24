Home
Pressurized ironing system

GC6405
Overall Rating / 5
    Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam

    Have all the convenience of a compact sized system iron and double your ironing speed with pressurized steam.

    Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam

    Have all the convenience of a compact sized system iron and double your ironing speed with pressurized steam. See all benefits

      Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam

      Compact powerful ironing system

      • 70 gr
      Ergonomically and lightweight 1.2kg iron

      Ergonomically and lightweight 1.2kg iron

      The ergonomic design of the iron facilitates comfortable ironing by putting less strain on the wrist. The upward sloping handle ensures a natural position reducing strain during ironing. The iron design also prevents the repetitive movements caused by placing an iron on its heel. The iron is light (1.2kg) for an easy & confortable ironing experience.

      Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

      Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

      The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

      Up to 4 bars of steam pressure for fast ironing

      Up to 4 bars of steam pressure for fast ironing

      Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam. Pressurized steam penetrates deep into fabrics, making your ironing fast and easy, even on difficult fabrics.

      Easy set-up and storage

      Easy set-up and storage

      Easy set-up and storage

      Smooth-gliding, durable stainless-steel soleplate

      Smooth-gliding, durable stainless-steel soleplate

      Continuous steam up to 70 g/min for fast crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 70 g/min helps to efficiently remove all creases.

      Technical Specifications

      • Comfortable ironing

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Extra long hose for maximum reach
        1.7  m
        Extra-long cord for maximum reach
        1.9  m
        Ergonomic Iron design
        Ergonomically designed iron for comfortable ironin

      • Safe ironing

        Overheat safety stop
        Prevents the boiler from overheating
        Four rubber feet
        Ensure the stand does not slip

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight (incl. packaging)
        5.25  kg
        Pallet
        40  pcs
        Dimensions
        319 x 199 x 166  mm

      • Smooth gliding

        Coated soleplate for superb gliding
        Yes

      • Easy set up and storage

        Cord and hose storage
        Integrated cord & hose storage space
        Compact design
        Compact design makes it easy to store and handle

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        230  V
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz
        Boiler wattage
        1370  W
        Iron wattage
        800  W
        Start-up time
        6  minute(s)
        Boiler capacity
        800  ml

      • Full control

        Iron temperature ready light
        Yes

      • Longer lifetime

        Inox boiler with external heating element
        Anti-corrosion steam chamber
        Calc-Clean
        Simply rinse the boiler every 10 ironing sessions

      • Easily removes creases

        Continuous vertical steam
        For hanging fabrics
        Optimal vent pattern
        For the best steam distribution

      • Reaches into tricky areas

        Button groove
        Speeds up ironing along buttons and seams
        Steam tip
        Lets you iron right into hard-to-reach areas

      • Fast and powerful ironing

        Continuous steam
        up to 90 g/min
        Steam pressure
        Up to 4 bars

