Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

PowerLife

Steam iron

GC2965/80
Overall Rating / 5
  • Built for powerfull ironing Built for powerfull ironing Built for powerfull ironing
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    PowerLife Steam iron

    GC2965/80
    Overall Rating / 5

    Built for powerfull ironing

    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    PowerLife Steam iron

    Built for powerfull ironing

    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

    Built for powerfull ironing

    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    PowerLife Steam iron

    Built for powerfull ironing

    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all steam-iron
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Built for powerfull ironing

      With electronic safety shut-off

      • Steam 40g/min;130g steam boost
      • SteamGlide soleplate
      • Safety Auto off + Anti-calc
      • 2400 Watts
      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

      2400 Watt enables constant high steam output

      2400 Watt enables constant high steam output

      2400 Watt enables constant high steam output.

      Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

      Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

      Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      130 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      130 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

      3 ways of automatic shut-off

      3 ways of automatic shut-off

      Iron shuts off automatically when the iron is hold still for 30s on soleplate, 30s lying on a side or standing on its heel rest for 8 minutes.

      Cord freedom with the 360 degree swivel solution

      Cord freedom with the 360 degree swivel solution

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        SteamGlide
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Variable steam settings
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes

      • Comfortable ironing

        Cord length
        1.8  m

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        300  ml
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        360 degree cord freedom
        Extra stability
        Rubber bumper
        Power cord length
        • 1.8 m outside Europe
        • 1.9 m within Europe

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean

      • Technical specifications

        Power Global
        2400  W
        Voltage
        220-240 V

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions
        29.5 x 11.6 x 19.5
        Product weight
        1.2  kg

      • Crease removal

        Continuous steam
        Up to 40 gr/min
        Steam Boost
        Up to 130 gr/min

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Discover

            MyPhilips

            Register for exclusive benefits

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.