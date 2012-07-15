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  • Standard Product Photo Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2810
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2810
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2810
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2810
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2810
  • Standard Product Photo Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2810
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2810
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2810
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2810
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2810

Discontinued

2800 seriesSteam iron

GC2810/02

3.7

| (9) Reviews

1 award

Built to perform, day after day

For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, 2000 W for constant high steam output and easy to use calc clean this Philips steam iron gives you value for money that lasts!

See all benefits

Iron with new SteamGlide soleplate

Built to perform, day after day

  • SteamGlide

2000 Watt enables constant high steam output

2000 Watt enables constant high steam output

2000 Watt enables constant high steam output.

SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

Steam boost up to 90 g for the most stubborn creases

Steam boost up to 90 g for the most stubborn creases

The iron's 90 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

9

Reviews

2

15/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Overall a good product

Very easy to use. Light in weight and performs very well. certainly a great improvment on my previous iron made by an alternative company

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2800 series GC2810 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2800 series GC2810 Steam iron

15/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Overall a good product

Very easy to use. Light in weight and performs very well. certainly a great improvment on my previous iron made by an alternative company

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2800 series GC2810 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2800 series GC2810 Steam iron

02/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy to understand and use

An excellent product that does what it says on the box. good performance easy to understand and use.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2800 series GC2810 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2800 series GC2810 Steam iron

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