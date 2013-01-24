Home
Steam iron

GC2810
Overall Rating / 5
    Built to perform, day after day

    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, 2000 W for constant high steam output and easy to use calc clean this Philips steam iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Iron with new SteamGlide soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

      The iron's 90 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

      2000 Watt enables constant high steam output.

      Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal.

      Fully-guaranteed for 2 years.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        SteamGlide
        Continuous steam output
        Up to 30  g/min
        Steam boost
        Up to 90  g
        Variable steam settings
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes
        Power
        2000  W

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        300  ml
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Power cord length
        2  m
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        360 degree cord freedom

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Weight of iron
        1.2  kg
        Product dimensions
        29.5 x 11.6 x 19.5  cm
        Voltage Global
        220-240  V
        Voltage Taiwan
        110  V

