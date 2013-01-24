Home
EasySpeed

Steam iron

GC1751/80
  • Easy and effective Easy and effective Easy and effective
    EasySpeed iron makes you're your ironing easy and effective with lots of steam to remove tough creases, ceramic soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics and scratch resitance, Calc Clean function for durable performance.

    EasySpeed iron makes you’re your ironing easy and effective with lots of steam to remove tough creases, ceramic soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics and scratch resitance, Calc Clean function for durable performance. See all benefits

      Easy and effective

      • Steam boost up to 100 g
      • Ceramic soleplate
      • Drip stop
      220 ml water tank for longer ironing sessions

      Less refilling with the extra-large 220 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.

      Calc Clean slider for durable steam performance

      This steam iron can be used with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.

      Integrated water spray evenly moistens the fabric

      The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

      Power up to 2000 W enabling constant high steam output

      Power up to 2000 W enables constant high steam output.

      Drip-stop system keeps garments spotless while ironing

      Our drip-stop system prevents leakage to avoid stains from water droplets — and iron with confidence at any temperature.

      100 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      Steam boost up to 100g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.

      Ceramic soleplate for easy gliding and scratch resistance

      Our durable ceramic soleplate glides well on all garments. It's non-stick, scratch-resistant and simple to keep clean.

      Larger soleplate to cover more in one go*

      Wider hole for easy water filling*

      fast crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 15g/min for good crease removal.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast crease removal

        Continuous steam
        25  g/min
        Power
        2000  W
        Steam boost
        Up to 100  g
        Variable steam levels
        Yes
        Vertical steam
        Yes

      • Easy to use

        Soleplate name
        Ceramic
        Water tank capacity
        220  ml
        Drip Stop
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        180 degree cord freedom
        Indicator light
        Yes

      • Comfortable ironing

        Cord length
        1.9  m

      • Accessories included

        Calc clean container
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Heating time
        30 sec

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Grey

      • Power

        On mode (ECO mode)
        .

      • Size and weight

        Weight of iron
        0.75  kg

