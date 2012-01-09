Search terms

1

Steam iron

GC1480
Overall Rating / 5
  • Simple, fast and effective Simple, fast and effective Simple, fast and effective
    -{discount-value}

    Steam iron

    GC1480
    Overall Rating / 5

    Simple, fast and effective

    There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its uniquely designed steam holes and non-stick soleplate, this quality Philips iron is simply built for speed.

    Steam iron

    Simple, fast and effective

    There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its uniquely designed steam holes and non-stick soleplate, this quality Philips iron is simply built for speed.

    Simple, fast and effective

    There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its uniquely designed steam holes and non-stick soleplate, this quality Philips iron is simply built for speed.

    Steam iron

    Simple, fast and effective

    There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its uniquely designed steam holes and non-stick soleplate, this quality Philips iron is simply built for speed.

    Similar products

    See all Steam Iron
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Simple, fast and effective

      Self-clean steam iron

      Non-stick soleplate coating

      Non-stick soleplate coating

      The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

      Iron temperature-ready light

      Iron temperature-ready light

      Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.

      The pointed tip makes ironing along buttons and seams easy

      The pointed tip makes ironing along buttons and seams easy

      The pointed tip makes ironing along buttons and seams easy.

      Continuous steam output up to 17 g/min

      Continuous steam output up to 17 g/min

      Continuous steam output up to 17 g/min

      1200 Watt enables constant high steam output

      1200 Watt enables constant high steam output

      Less refilling with large 270 ml water tank

      Less refilling with the extra-large 270 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        270  ml
        Refill any time
        Yes
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        360 degree cord freedom
        Power cord length
        1.8  m

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        Non-stick
        Continuous steam output
        17  g/min
        Power
        1200  W
        Spray
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220  V
        Weight of iron
        1.06  kg

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Self clean

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          * This field is mandatory

          Track your product warranty coverage

          Qualify for gifts and special offers

          Get easy access to product support

          *

          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

          What does this mean?
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.