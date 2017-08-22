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    Steam iron

    GC1433/40

    Overall Rating / 5
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    1 award

    Easy and Effective

    This comfort steam iron makes your ironing easy and effecive with lots of continious steam and the non-stick soleplate soleplate makes your gliding easier. With comfort iron the ironing job is now made simpler.

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    Steam iron

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    Easy and Effective

    3 ways to make your ironing easier

    • 2000 W
    • Anti-calc
    • Non-stick soleplate
    Power up to 2000 W enabling constant high steam output

    Power up to 2000 W enabling constant high steam output

    Power up to 2000 W enables constant high steam output.

    Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal

    Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal

    Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal.

    Steam boost up to 90 g for the most stubborn creases

    Steam boost up to 90 g for the most stubborn creases

    The iron's 90 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

    A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

    A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

    The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

    Easy gliding on all ironable garments

    Easy gliding on all ironable garments

    The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for easy gliding performance on all ironable garments.

    Large water tank 220ml and convenient water filling

    Large water tank 220ml and convenient water filling

    Less refilling with the extra-large 220 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.

    Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

    Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

    The tip of this Philips iron is precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek design of the nose. Triple Precision tip enables you to reach even into the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.

    Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

    Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

    This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.

    Bigger temperature dial for easier temperature adjustment

    Bigger temperature dial for easier temperature adjustment

    Technical Specifications

    • Calc management

      Calc clean solution
      Self clean

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      240  V

    • Easy to use

      Filling and emptying water
      Large filling hole
      Water tank capacity
      220  ml
      Ultra light and comfortable
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Fast & powerful crease removal

      Continuous steam output
      25  g/min
      Soleplate
      Non-stick
      Power
      2000  W
      Spray
      Yes
      Steam boost
      90  g
      Steam tip
      Yes

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