2 year warranty
Discontinued
Fast, from start to finish
This EasySpeed iron speeds up your ironing thanks to: triple precision tip, even heat distribution across the soleplate and continuous steam.
Steam 25g/min;100g steam boost
Ceramic soleplate
Anti-calc
2000 Watts
Power up to 2000 W enables constant high steam output.
Steam boost up to 100g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.
Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal.
Awards
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Robin
14/10/2019
South Africa
Awesome product
Nobody has time to iron over and over so that clothing looks ironed. This is my second iron in 22 years and will not consider anything else simply due to my experience!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1028/20 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1028/20 Steam iron