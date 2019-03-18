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  • Removes stains from the soleplate of your iron Removes stains from the soleplate of your iron Removes stains from the soleplate of your iron

    Iron soleplate cleaning stick

    GC012/00

    Removes stains from the soleplate of your iron

    The Philips soleplate cleaning stick easily removes stains from the soleplate of your iron, making it spotless for optimum gliding quality. Simply apply it over the hot soleplate and clean it off with a piece of cloth.

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    Iron soleplate cleaning stick

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    Removes stains from the soleplate of your iron

    Ensures optimum gliding

    • Suitable for all irons
    Suitable for all types of soleplates

    Suitable for all types of soleplates

    It is suitable for all type of ironing soleplates from Philips and any other ironing brand

    Instantly removes stains off the soleplate

    Instantly removes stains off the soleplate

    The cleaning stick is easy to use. Simply apply it over the hot soleplate and clean it off with a piece of cloth

    Removes stains caused by scorched fabrics or impurities

    Removes stains caused by scorched fabrics or impurities to keep your iron at top performance

    Ensures optimum gliding quality

    Ensures optimum gliding quality for comfortable and fast ironing

    Technical Specifications

    • Size and weight

      Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
      21,5 x 15 x 12,5  cm
      Product dimensions (WxHxL)
      19,4 x 12 x 2,1  cm
      Total weight with packaging
      0,146  kg
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