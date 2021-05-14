Powerful steam to tackle every crease
Our steam iron 3000 series makes ironing easy with the powerful steam boost that tackles tough creases.The ceramic soleplate ensures smooth gliding while the 300ml water tank is large enough to finish smaller ironing loads without a refill. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Powerful steam to tackle every crease
Our steam iron 3000 series makes ironing easy with the powerful steam boost that tackles tough creases.The ceramic soleplate ensures smooth gliding while the 300ml water tank is large enough to finish smaller ironing loads without a refill. See all benefits
The strong steam boost gives you that extra power to penetrate deeper into the fabric and cut through the tough creases easily.
Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.
Our durable ceramic soleplate glides well on any ironable garment. It does not stick to your garment, is scratch resistant and easy to keep clean.
Our drip-stop system prevents leakage to avoid stains from water droplets, so you can iron with confidence at any temperature.
With the vertical steam function you can refresh garments right on the hanger and remove creases from hanging fabrics such as curtains. No ironing board required.
The tip is precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and sleek nose design. Our triple precision tip helps you handle even the hardest-to-iron spots, like buttons and pleats.
This iron operates with ordinary tap water. Calc-clean is a built-in cleaning function to remove calcium buildup, or limescale, and maintain peak performance.
Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.
Our durable ceramic soleplate glides well on any ironable garment. It does not stick to your garment, is scratch resistant and easy to keep clean.
Delivers fast warm-up and powerful performance.
Calc management
Powerful performance
Easy to use
Guarantee
Green efficiency
Size and weight
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.