DS1600/12
  Sound that fits your home for iPod/iPhone/iPad
    Sound that fits your home for iPod/iPhone/iPad

    The DS1600 docking speaker plays and charges all your iPod/iPhone/iPad with Philips DualDock via Lightning & 30pin connectors. It gives you full & rich sound and features a USB port for charging a second mobile device for added versatility. See all benefits

      Sound that fits your home for iPod/iPhone/iPad

      • DualDock
      • for iPod/iPhone/iPad
      • USB port for charging
      • 8W
      DualDock to charge & play Apple devices (Lightning & 30-pin)

      DualDock to charge & play Apple devices (Lightning & 30-pin)

      The innovative Philips DualDock with Lightning and 30-pin connector can charge and play any Apple device. Created to meld sleek styling with effortless functionality, you can switch between either connecter in a flash. Enjoy your favorite tunes no matter what Apple device you want to use.

      Charge second mobile device via USB port

      Charge second mobile device via USB port

      For added convenience, this speaker also boasts a USB port for charging a second mobile device even when your iPod/iPhone is docked.

      Free ClockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

      Free ClockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

      The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favorite images as wallpaper. ClockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.

      Audio-in for portable music playback

      Audio-in for portable music playback

      The Audio in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

      Auto synchronization of time or date when docked

      Docking station automatically synchronizes the clock or date with your iPod/iPhone/iPad when docked. Just press a button to switch between clock or date display.

      Technical Specifications

      • iPad compatibility

        via Lightning connector
        • iPad mini
        • iPad with Retina display
        via 30-pin connector
        • iPad
        • iPad 2

      • iPhone compatibility

        via 30-pin connector
        • iPhone 3G
        • iPhone 3GS
        • iPhone 4
        • iPhone 4S
        Compatible with
        • iPhone 5
        • iPhone 6
        • iPhone 6 plus
        • iPhone 6S
        • iPhone 6S Plus
        • iPhone SE

      • iPod compatibility

        via Lightning connector
        • iPod nano 7th generation
        • iPod touch 5th generation
        via 30-pin connector
        • iPod
        • iPod classic
        • iPod mini
        • iPod nano
        • iPod nano 1st generation
        • iPod nano 2nd generation
        • iPod nano 3rd generation
        • iPod nano 4th generation
        • iPod nano 5th generation
        • iPod nano 6th generation
        • iPod touch
        • iPod touch 2nd gen 8/16/32GB
        • iPod touch 2nd generation
        • iPod touch 3rd generation
        • iPod touch 4th generation
        • iPod with color display
        • iPod 5th generation

      • iPod/iPhone/iPad App

        App name
        • ClockStudio
        • Free download from App store
        Compatibility
        iOS 4.3 to iOS 10.3
        Compatibility
        iPod touch, iPhone, iPad iOS 4.3 or later
        7000+ Internet radio stations
        Yes
        5-day weather forecast
        Yes
        Clock
        analog display, digital display, digital display with slideshow background

      • Sound

        Output power
        8 W RMS
        Sound system
        stereo
        Volume control
        up/down

      • Connectivity

        Audio in (3.5mm)
        Yes
        USB port
        for charging second mobile device

      • Convenience

        Clock
        • Digital
        • 24/12 hour display
        Date
        MMDD/DDMM

      • Dimensions

        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        127 x 261 x 187 mm
        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        96 x 225 x 143  mm

      • Power

        Power supply
        100 - 240V AC, 50/60Hz

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

