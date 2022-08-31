A gentle shave for smooth skin
Experience smooth shave all over your body. The convenient and easy-to-use Philips Lady Shaver Series 6000 is suitable for sensitive areas and provides effortless smoothness while caring for your delicate skin See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A gentle shave for smooth skin
Experience smooth shave all over your body. The convenient and easy-to-use Philips Lady Shaver Series 6000 is suitable for sensitive areas and provides effortless smoothness while caring for your delicate skin See all benefits
A gentle shave for smooth skin
Experience smooth shave all over your body. The convenient and easy-to-use Philips Lady Shaver Series 6000 is suitable for sensitive areas and provides effortless smoothness while caring for your delicate skin See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A gentle shave for smooth skin
Experience smooth shave all over your body. The convenient and easy-to-use Philips Lady Shaver Series 6000 is suitable for sensitive areas and provides effortless smoothness while caring for your delicate skin See all benefits
Philips Lady Shaver Series 6000 is designed to be gentle and comfortable on the skin in different body areas*. 80% of our consumers confirm no razor burns and redness**. Achieve hair-free skin without compromise on skin comfort
Rounded trimmer tips in front of and behind the shaving foil keep the shaver gliding smoothly over your skin. 78% of women agree that rounded trimmer tips prevent scratches***
The floating foil glides naturally over your curves and contours, maintaining close contact with your skin for an even shave
For a gentle and comfortable use during your shower or bath routine with anti-slip grip for optimal Wet & Dry use.
With rechargeble battery, Philips Lady Shaver Series 6000 provides up to 40 mins cordless use
The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach with natural and precise movements, all over your body
At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our abmition is to reduce waste and minimize the number of USB adaptors we put in the market. Should you need an adaptor, please contact us via Consumer Care Center: www.philips.com/support
Skin stretcher cap tightens skin while shaving for a gentler experience
Soft glide cap covers the back trimmer on the shaver head for extra safety in curvy areas and glides along the skin for a comfortable shave
Pouch included to store everything in one place
The use of the exfoliation glove helps prevent ingrown hairs in between shaving
Accessories
Power
Technical specifications
Ease of use
Performance
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.