Search terms

  • Gentle and smooth Gentle and smooth Gentle and smooth

    Epilator Series 2000 Corded Epilator

    BRE228/00

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Gentle and smooth

    Explore lasting hair removal that is kind to your skin and say hello to smoothness for up to 28 days. We get it, epilation can be scary. But it gets less painful with regular use!*

    See all benefits

    Epilator Series 2000 Corded Epilator

    Similar products

    See all Epilators
    Register

    Join the Philips family

    Gentle and smooth

    Kind to you and your skin

    • For legs
    Up to 4 weeks of smoothness

    Up to 4 weeks of smoothness

    Enjoy the smooth-skin feeling that goes on and on. The epilator can give you freedom from hair-removal routines for up to 4 weeks.

    Easy tweezy epilation

    Easy tweezy epilation

    Enjoy an easy and super smooth fix at home with this cute epilator. It catches hairs as short as wax, without the hassle of salon visits or creating any mess. Seriously.

    Sustainable smoothness

    Sustainable smoothness

    A one time purchase with paper-based packaging, no batteries and a handle made from 50% recycled materials – this epilator aims to have minimal environmental impact.

    A perfect starter

    A perfect starter

    Smoothness starts here. Plug in, epilate and go. Get it done in as little as 10 minutes on both lower legs.

    Epilate whenever, wherever

    Epilate whenever, wherever

    Our palm-sized epilator has a non-slip grip making it as easy to use as it is attractive to look at. Whether its for storage or travelling.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Cleaning brush
      Yes

    • Design

      Handle
      Anti-slip grip

    • Features

      Corded
      Yes
      1 speed setting
      Yes

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes

    • Ease of use

      Washable epilation head
      Yes

    • Performance

      Epilation system
      Efficient epilation system

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Cleaning brush
    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • 87% agrees, iHUT Netherlands, n=28, 2024.

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    * This field is mandatory

    Track your product warranty coverage

    Qualify for gifts and special offers

    Get easy access to product support

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.