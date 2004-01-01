Search terms

      ThermoShield technology for less heat damage

      ThermoShield technology for less heat damage

      ThermoShield technology lets you style with less heat damage. Its' sensor regulates the temperature so that from root to end, your hair gets the ultimate even styling it deserves.

      50% faster straightening**

      50% faster straightening**

      Smooth plates help the straightener glide smoothly through the hair, so you can spend less time styling and more time enjoying the same great result.

      2 x ionic care*** for frizz-free-shiny hair

      2 x ionic care*** for frizz-free-shiny hair

      This powerful ionic system intensifies your hair's shine with 2x the ionic care per styling session. Charging you hair with millions of negative ions per cubic centimeter eliminates static, conditions your hair and smoothens its cuticles. So you can enjoy frizz-free hair with vibrant shine.

      Argan-oil infused ceramic plates for smooth gliding

      Argan-oil infused ceramic plates for smooth gliding

      The straightener uses ceramic plates infused with argan oil to make styling fast and effortless, with a gliding action that feels as silky smooth as your hair looks.

      Floating plates for gentle styling

      Floating plates for gentle styling

      The advanced ceramic floating plates move to adjust the pressure on the hair. This ensures even heat and pressure on the hair for good styling performance.

      Straighten or curl for various styles

      Straighten or curl for various styles

      From sleek and chic straight hair to effortlessly casual waves, or head-turning curls - you can do it all. What will it be today?

      Temperature range from 120°C up to 230°C

      Temperature range from 120°C up to 230°C

      Choose between temperature range from 120°C up to 230°C to secure long-lasting result while minimizing risk of hair damage.

      105 mm long plates for fast and easy straightening

      105 mm long plates for fast and easy straightening

      The longer 105 mm plates enable better contact with the hair to help you achieve perfect straightening results easier and in less time.

      Easy to read innovative temperature display

      Easy to read innovative temperature display

      The unique combination of 360° temperature wheel and LED display gives you absolute temperature control.

      Cool tip for easier and safer use

      Cool tip for easier and safer use

      The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.

      Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 30 sec

      Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 30 sec

      The straightener has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 30 seconds.

      Heat resistant roll out mat included

      Heat resistant roll out mat included

      The convenient heat resistant roll-out mat helps you style anywhere, it also keeps your straightener securely stored at home or while traveling.

