BHH880/00R1
Naturally straight hair in 5 minutes*
Reveal naturally straight, beautifully shiny hair in just 5 minutes. Our ThermoProtect technology and bristle design work together for healthy looking, frizz-free hair.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Different companies have their definitions of refurbishment. At Philips, we mostly refurbish products that are returned to us by customers within 30 days of purchase or from our subscription programs. As a result, most products are unused or lightly used.
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The product is completely clean! Each device is put through rigorous quality and performance testing. All products are sanitized, and hygiene-related components or accessories are replaced when needed (for example, the shaver blades or kitchen appliances). Minor signs of use might be visible.
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Products are shipped in their original boxes or plain recycled boxes made of recycled materials.
Swivel cord for comfortable use.
Tourmaline ceramic coating for shiny, smooth, frizz-free hair.
ThermoProtect technology maintains constant temperature across the brush to prevent overheating for protected, healthy looking hair.
Ready to use in 50 seconds.
Triple bristle design gently detangles and straightens while protecting your scalp from heat.
1.8m cord.
Two temperature settings (170°C & 200°C) to best suit your hair type.
The paddle-shaped design to straighten more hair in one go.
LED light indicates when the brush is ready to use.
Technical specifications
Features
Service
Ease of use
Caring technologies
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