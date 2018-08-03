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    StyleCare Essential Refurbished Heated straightening brush

    BHH880/00R1

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Naturally straight hair in 5 minutes*

    Reveal naturally straight, beautifully shiny hair in just 5 minutes. Our ThermoProtect technology and bristle design work together for healthy looking, frizz-free hair.

    See all benefits

    StyleCare Essential Refurbished Heated straightening brush

    What is "refurbished"?

    Different companies have their definitions of refurbishment. At Philips, we mostly refurbish products that are returned to us by customers within 30 days of purchase or from our subscription programs. As a result, most products are unused or lightly used.

    What can you expect?

    Product functionality and Warranty

    foundation-catalog.p18v2.refurbished-popup-warranty-desc

    Appearance

    The product is completely clean! Each device is put through rigorous quality and performance testing. All products are sanitized, and hygiene-related components or accessories are replaced when needed (for example, the shaver blades or kitchen appliances). Minor signs of use might be visible.

    Accessories

    foundation-catalog.p18v2.refurbished-popup-accessories-desc

    foundation-catalog.p18v2.refurbished-popup-packaging-title

    Products are shipped in their original boxes or plain recycled boxes made of recycled materials.

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    Naturally straight hair in 5 minutes*

    Smooth, shiny, frizz-free hair

    • Extra large brush area
    • ThermoProtect technology
    • Tourmaline ceramic coating
    Swivel cord

    Swivel cord

    Swivel cord for comfortable use.

    Tourmaline ceramic coating

    Tourmaline ceramic coating

    Tourmaline ceramic coating for shiny, smooth, frizz-free hair.

    ThermoProtect technology

    ThermoProtect technology

    ThermoProtect technology maintains constant temperature across the brush to prevent overheating for protected, healthy looking hair.

    Fast heat-up time

    Fast heat-up time

    Ready to use in 50 seconds.

    Triple bristle design

    Triple bristle design

    Triple bristle design gently detangles and straightens while protecting your scalp from heat.

    1.8m cord for maximum flexibility

    1.8m cord for maximum flexibility

    1.8m cord.

    2 temperature settings to suit your hair type

    2 temperature settings to suit your hair type

    Two temperature settings (170°C & 200°C) to best suit your hair type.

    Large paddle-shaped brush

    Large paddle-shaped brush

    The paddle-shaped design to straighten more hair in one go.

    Ready to use indicator light

    Ready to use indicator light

    LED light indicates when the brush is ready to use.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      110-240  V
      Cord length
      1.8 m
      Heater Type
      PTC
      Product size (mm)
      350 L x 75 W x 48 D
      Total number of bristles
      247
      LED light indicator
      White color

    • Features

      Temperature Settings
      • 2 settings
      • 170°C and 200°C
      Auto shut-off
      after 60 min
      Brush shape
      Paddle
      Brushing area (mm)
      116 L x 60 W
      Number of heated bristles
      111

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes

    • Ease of use

      Storage hook
      Yes
      Swivel cord
      Yes

    • Caring technologies

      ThermoProtect
      Yes
      Tourmaline ceramic coating
      Yes

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    Reviews

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    • Measured on 33 women with mid length hair. Test done in China.

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