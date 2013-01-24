Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

5000 Series

Hair Dryer

BHD510/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • Fast drying with no heat damage** Fast drying with no heat damage** Fast drying with no heat damage**
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    5000 Series Hair Dryer

    BHD510/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    Fast drying with no heat damage**

    ThermoShield technology gives you ultimate protection from heat damage, by actively controlling the air temperature of the dryer to an optimum level. See all benefits

    5000 Series Hair Dryer

    Fast drying with no heat damage**

    ThermoShield technology gives you ultimate protection from heat damage, by actively controlling the air temperature of the dryer to an optimum level. See all benefits

    Fast drying with no heat damage**

    ThermoShield technology gives you ultimate protection from heat damage, by actively controlling the air temperature of the dryer to an optimum level. See all benefits

    5000 Series Hair Dryer

    Fast drying with no heat damage**

    ThermoShield technology gives you ultimate protection from heat damage, by actively controlling the air temperature of the dryer to an optimum level. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Hair dryers
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Fast drying with no heat damage**

      with ThermoShield technology

      • 2300W
      • ThermoShield technology
      • 4x ionic care*
      • 3 heat & 2 speed settings
      ThermoShield technology for ultimate heat protection

      ThermoShield technology for ultimate heat protection

      The overheat detect sensor actively optimizes and controls the air temperature, protecting your hair from damage** caused by overheating. Enjoy a stress-free drying experience with ThermoShield technology.

      20%*** faster drying with a powerful 2300W airflow

      20%*** faster drying with a powerful 2300W airflow

      A more powerful airflow of 2300W makes drying 20%** faster, while still protecting your hair.

      A powerful motor creates air speeds of up to 110 km/h****

      A powerful motor creates air speeds of up to 110 km/h****

      This hairdryer's high-performance motor has been developed for the professional market. It generates an air speed of up to 110 km/h****, for fast drying and impressive styling.

      4x ionic care* for shiny, frizz-free hair

      4x ionic care* for shiny, frizz-free hair

      This ultra-powerful ionic system emits up to 80 million ions per drying session, creating frizz-free, shiny hair.

      Precise control with 6 heat and speed settings

      Precise control with 6 heat and speed settings

      Easily pick the combination of heat and speed that works best for your hair and style. Six different settings ensure precise control for tailored styling.

      Cool Shot to set your style

      Cool Shot to set your style

      The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cool air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

      Slim nozzle for touch-ups and detailed styling

      Slim nozzle for touch-ups and detailed styling

      The slim nozzle precisely focuses the air, for quick touch-ups and perfecting small details of your style.

      Technical Specifications

      • Caring technologies

        ThermoShield technology
        Yes
        4x Ion technology
        *

      • Attachments

        Nozzle
        11 mm
        Volume diffuser
        Yes

      • Features

        Heat/Speed settings
        6
        Cool Shot
        Yes
        Storage hook
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Wattage
        2300  W
        Motor
        DC
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Color / Finishing
        Blue & Metallic

      • Service

        2-year worldwide warranty
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • vs. BHD350 in top setting
          • * ThermoShield setting
          • * * vs. basic dryer
          • * * * Tested in Philips lab with nozzle in top setting

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.