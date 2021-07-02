BHD500/00R1
Fast drying with no heat damage**
ThermoShield technology gives you ultimate protection from heat damage, by actively controlling the air temperature of the dryer to an optimum level.See all benefits
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Different companies have their definitions of refurbishment. At Philips, we mostly refurbish products that are returned to us by customers within 30 days of purchase or from our subscription programs. As a result, most products are unused or lightly used.
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The product is completely clean! Each device is put through rigorous quality and performance testing. All products are sanitized, and hygiene-related components or accessories are replaced when needed (for example, the shaver blades or kitchen appliances). Minor signs of use might be visible.
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Products are shipped in their original boxes or plain recycled boxes made of recycled materials.
The overheat detect sensor actively optimizes and controls the air temperature, protecting your hair from damage** caused by overheating. Enjoy a stress-free drying experience with ThermoShield technology.
This 2100W professional hair dryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling experience quicker and easier.
This powerful ionic system generates up to 40 million ions per drying session, intensifying your hair's shine. So you can enjoy glossy, frizz-free hair.
Easily pick the combination of heat and speed that works best for your hair and style. Six different settings ensure precise control for tailored styling.
The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cool air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.
The slim nozzle precisely focuses the air, for quick touch-ups and perfecting small details of your style.
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