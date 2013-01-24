Home
DryCare

Pro Hairdryer

BHD176/00
    DryCare Pro Hairdryer

    Built for performance, designed for style

    Philips DryCare Pro AC dryer has a professional AC motor that reaches up to 95km/h of air speed for fast and professional results. Lightweight, the hairdryer is also easier to handle and results in a comfortable drying experince.

      Built for performance, designed for style

      • 2200W
      • AC Motor
      • 95 km/h
      Ionic conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Ionic conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Ionic conditioning enables anti-static drying. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.

      Light weight

      Light weight

      Philips DryCare Pro hairdryer has a lighter and compact design making it more comfortable to use. The handle has a ergonomic design, making it easy to grip and hold.

      Cold shot, a burst of cold air to set your style

      Cold shot, a burst of cold air to set your style

      A must-have professional function, the Cold Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to set the style.

      Fast drying, powerful AC motor

      Fast drying, powerful AC motor

      Philips DryCare Pro 2200W has a high performance AC motor developed for the professional market. It generates up to 95km/h of air speed for fast and effective results.

      Volume diffuser enhances volume, for curls and bouncy styles

      Volume diffuser enhances volume, for curls and bouncy styles

      The volume diffuser spreads the flow of air across the hair, boosting volume and reducing frizz while drying. For best results, hold the diffuser close to the crown and root area. The diffuser’s fine textured pins will add volume, maximize thickness, bounce and help shape curls.

      2200W of fast, high performance drying power

      2200W of fast, high performance drying power

      The DryCare Pro hairdryer has a fast, high performance airflow for 2200W of professional drying and styling results.

      ThermoProtect temperature setting

      ThermoProtect temperature setting

      The ThermoProtect temperature setting provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.

      Six flexible speed and heat settings for full control

      Six flexible speed and heat settings for full control

      Easily set and control the heat and speed settings to create the perfect style. Choose from 3 heat and 2 speed settings for full control and precise drying and styling.

      7mm styling concentrator for perfect styling results

      7mm styling concentrator for perfect styling results

      The 7mm opening of the nozzle concentrates the flow of hair for precision styling on specific areas. The ideal attachement for brushing while drying and styling.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220 - 240  V
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz
        Wattage
        2200  W
        Power
        2200  W
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Motor
        AC Motor

      • Features

        Foldable handle
        No
        Cool shot
        Yes
        Dual voltage
        No
        Ceramic coating
        No
        Ion conditioning
        Yes
        Hanging loop
        Yes
        Diffuser
        Yes
        Nozzle / Concentrator
        Yes
        Number of attachments
        2
        Travel Pouch included
        No

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

