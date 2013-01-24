Home
StyleCare

Curler

BHB864/00
  One wrap away from perfect curls
    StyleCare Curler

    BHB864/00
    One wrap away from perfect curls

    Easily create perfect, classic curls with our new curler. Tourmaline ceramic coated barrel makes sure your hair is protected, frizz-free and shine with perfection. 200°C high heat allows you to create beautiful curls in one wrap. See all benefits

    StyleCare Curler

    One wrap away from perfect curls

    Easily create perfect, classic curls with our new curler. Tourmaline ceramic coated barrel makes sure your hair is protected, frizz-free and shine with perfection. 200°C high heat allows you to create beautiful curls in one wrap. See all benefits

      One wrap away from perfect curls

      25mm medium barrel
      Tourmaline ceramic
      Digital temperature settings
      Tourmaline ceramic for ultimate smoothness and shine

      Tourmaline ceramic for ultimate smoothness and shine

      The smooth ceramic barrel prevents damage to your hair during styling. It is infused with tourmaline to give your curls ultimate smoothness and shine.

      Up to 200°C for perfect results

      Up to 200°C for perfect results

      High temperature enables you to change the shape of your hair and get the curly look you want.

      25mm medium barrel for classic curls

      25mm medium barrel for classic curls

      25mm medium barrel for classic curls

      30% more styling space on the barrel for long or thick hair

      30% more styling space on the barrel for long or thick hair

      Increased styling space on the barrel for easier curling even long or thick hair.

      Cool tip for easier and safer use

      Cool tip for easier and safer use

      The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.

      Safety stand for ease of use

      Safety stand for ease of use

      The safety stand enables you to put the curler down safely during use

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 sec

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 sec

      This styler has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds.

      Key-lock function to avoid unintentional switching

      Key-lock function to avoid unintentional switching

      You are always in control. No more accidental temperature change with the key-lock function.

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

      Auto shut-off for safe usage

      Auto shut-off for safe usage

      This styler has been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

      1.8 m power cord

      1.8 m power cord

      Convenient to use thanks to the 1.8m power cord length.

      2 years of world wide guarantee

      2 years of world wide guarantee

      Philips offers a full 2 years guarantee for this product to ensure you have long lifetime product to use every day.

      8 digital temperature settings for absolute control

      Digital display with 8 temperature settings gives you absolute control to adjust temperature to your hair type for damage prevention.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Barrel size
        25mm
        Barrel coating
        Tourmaline Ceramic
        Temperature range
        130 °C - 200 °C
        Number of heat settings
        8
        Type of temperature control
        LCD
        Heat-up time
        60 sec
        Cord length
        1.8 m
        Voltage
        Worldwide  V

      • Features

        Auto shut-off
        after 60 min
        Key lock
        Yes
        Resting stand
        Yes
        Swivel cord
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

