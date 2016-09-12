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  • One wrap away from perfect curls One wrap away from perfect curls One wrap away from perfect curls

    StyleCare Curler

    BHB864/00

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    One wrap away from perfect curls

    Easily create perfect, classic curls with our new curler. Tourmaline ceramic coated barrel makes sure your hair is protected, frizz-free and shine with perfection. 200°C high heat allows you to create beautiful curls in one wrap.

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    StyleCare Curler

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    One wrap away from perfect curls

    • 25mm medium barrel
    • Tourmaline ceramic
    • Digital temperature settings
    Tourmaline ceramic for ultimate smoothness and shine

    Tourmaline ceramic for ultimate smoothness and shine

    The smooth ceramic barrel prevents damage to your hair during styling. It is infused with tourmaline to give your curls ultimate smoothness and shine.

    Up to 200°C for perfect results

    Up to 200°C for perfect results

    High temperature enables you to change the shape of your hair and get the curly look you want.

    25mm medium barrel for classic curls

    25mm medium barrel for classic curls

    25mm medium barrel for classic curls

    30% more styling space on the barrel for long or thick hair

    30% more styling space on the barrel for long or thick hair

    Increased styling space on the barrel for easier curling even long or thick hair.

    Cool tip for easier and safer use

    Cool tip for easier and safer use

    The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.

    Safety stand for ease of use

    Safety stand for ease of use

    The safety stand enables you to put the curler down safely during use

    Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 sec

    Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 sec

    This styler has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds.

    Key-lock function to avoid unintentional switching

    Key-lock function to avoid unintentional switching

    You are always in control. No more accidental temperature change with the key-lock function.

    Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

    Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

    Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

    Auto shut-off for safe usage

    Auto shut-off for safe usage

    This styler has been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

    1.8 m power cord

    1.8 m power cord

    Convenient to use thanks to the 1.8m power cord length.

    2 years of world wide guarantee

    2 years of world wide guarantee

    Philips offers a full 2 years guarantee for this product to ensure you have long lifetime product to use every day.

    8 digital temperature settings for absolute control

    Digital display with 8 temperature settings gives you absolute control to adjust temperature to your hair type for damage prevention.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      Worldwide  V
      Cord length
      1.8 m
      Heat-up time
      60 sec
      Barrel coating
      Tourmaline Ceramic
      Barrel size
      25mm
      Number of heat settings
      8
      Temperature range
      130 °C - 200 °C
      Type of temperature control
      LCD

    • Features

      Auto shut-off
      after 60 min
      Key lock
      Yes
      Swivel cord
      Yes
      Resting stand
      Yes

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

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